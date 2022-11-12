Banksy confirms presence in Ukraine, unveils latest artwork near Kyiv

Banksy confirmed his presence in Ukraine on Saturday after unveiling his latest artwork on Instagram, captioned 'Borodyanka, Ukraine'.

Borodyanka is an urban settlement in Bucha Raion near the capital Kyiv in war-torn Ukraine.

Before Banksy confirmed his presence in Ukraine through Instagram, his graffiti had already made its way to social media as people spotted a series of murals in Borodyanka.

The mural unveiled by Banksy shows a female gymnast balancing on a damaged bridge.

Borodyanka was one of the first towns near Kyiv that fell to Russian offense in the initial weeks of the war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022. The town was later recaptured by the Ukrainian forces in April. Since then, Borodyanka remains the focus of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's reconstruction efforts.

Who is Banksy?

Hailed as an inspiration by street-artists worldwide, Banksy is a pseudonymous Britain-based street artist whose real name and identity remain a subject of speculation. His works have appeared all over the world and sold for millions at various auctions. Once an artwork appears, Banksy usually lays claim via his official Instagram page. His works often focus on topical societal issues and make strong political statements.

In a 2006 (anonymous) interview with Swindle magazine, Banksy said: "I came from a relatively small city in southern England. When I was about ten years old, a kid called 3D was painting the streets hard. I think he'd been to New York and was the first to bring spray painting back to Bristol. I grew up seeing spray paint on the streets way before I ever saw it in a magazine or on a computer.”

He reportedly started as a freehand graffiti artist in 1990-1994. A 2003 report by The Guardian described him as "white, 28, scruffy, casual-jeans, T-shirt, a silver tooth, silver chain and silver earring-sporting man." The report said that "anonymity is vital to him because graffiti is illegal".

