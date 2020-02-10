British Airways London-New York flight creates subsonic record powered by Storm Ciara

A British Airways flight created a record for the fastest subsonic New York to London journey powered by the "Storm Ciara".

According to a flight tracker Flightradar24, the British Airways Boeing flight arrived at London's Heathrow airport in four hours and fifty-six minutes on Sunday morning.

Thanks to a strong, well-positioned jet stream, a @British_Airways 747 managed a new New York-London subsonic speed record today, making the journey in 4 hours 56 minutes—17 minutes faster than the previous record. https://t.co/HISXpN6Vns #BA112 pic.twitter.com/A2R42rsx14 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 9, 2020 ×

The record was held by Norwegian 787 which had taken five hours 13 minutes, according to Flightradar24 as reports said due to the winds flights starting from the UK took additional time to reach the United States.

Flightradar24 in its blog post said: "Accomplished with a Boeing 747-400, the flight took advantage of a well-placed and strong jet stream to reach London in under 5 hours."

Storm Ciara battered the United Kingdom over the weekend with wind speeds of over 145 km per hour on Sunday leading to large scale flight cancellations.

The storm created large scale disruptions across Britain especially in Yorkshire, northern England with at least 200 flood warnings.

Virgin Atlantic while looking at the funny side on its Twitter post was quick to retort on Flightradar24 tweet saying: It’s true that we were narrowly beaten by a BA Boeing 747, however, they had twice the amount of engines and burnt twice as much fuel as Captain Chris in our brand new, fuel efficient Airbus A350-1000."

It’s true that we were narrowly beaten by a BA Boeing 747, however they had twice the amount of engines and burnt twice as much fuel as Captain Chris in our brand new, fuel efficient Airbus A350-1000 😎 — Virgin Atlantic (@VirginAtlantic) February 9, 2020 ×

As the British Airways flight broke the record people took to Twitter to hail the feat.

NewYork to London #TransAtlantic under 5 hours!



Non-Corcorde Speed Record 👌



Thanks to the air current.

Atmospheric Air is not just drag. sometimes the pressure differences makes air travel faster too..#BA112#StormCaira https://t.co/znbyT3XuzR — Vishnu Vardan (@Vardan_here) February 9, 2020 ×

Spent my Saturday night watching flight speeds on @flightradar24 thanks to the jet stream and Ciara storm - incredible British Airways #BA112 made it in record time from New York to London in less than 5 hours! ✈️ #avgeek #aviation #subsonic https://t.co/6G0rZONvHa — Chantal Mossess (@chantalboyajian) February 9, 2020 ×