Britain's wonkiest pub 'The Crooked House', where coins roll uphill, up for sale

A pub, which is to be believed the wonkiest building in Britain, has been put up for sale by its owners.

The pub, called “The Crooked House”, is located on Himley Road, near Dudley and is among the 61 freehold pubs which have been put on sale by Marston's PLC.

The sale of the crooked building is part of the Wolverhampton-based company's nationwide review. The company owns around 1,500 pubs across the United Kingdom.

The 18th Century pub has been the region's popular attraction, as visitors continue to flock to see the distinctive leaning building.

The building was first built as a farmhouse in 1765, however, because of mining in the area during the early 19th Century, the building's one side began to sink gradually.

The building is slanted to the left and has wonky windows and crooked doorways. The pub's inside is even slanted and has an uneven bar where coins appear to roll uphill in a case of optical illusion.

Marston's this week announced that it has instructed a business property adviser for selling the Crooked House as well as the seven other freehold pubs spread across the West Midlands.

Campaign for Real Ale's chairman Nik Antona, while speaking to BBC Radio WM, said that he hoped they won't disappear completely.

"What we're concerned about, is for the properties to remain as pubs. The tenants that are in them now have the opportunity to buy them and continue to run them as pubs,” he said.

Senior director of corporate pubs and restaurants at Christie & Co Noel Moffitt said, "The pub sector has been very resilient over the last few years and has adapted well to the challenges and despite interest in the sector there is a lack of properties on the market."

