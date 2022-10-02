Britain has 'too many' low-skilled migrants, interior minister says

The month old Liz Truss government in Britain hopes to stick to the 2019 election pledge of reducing net migrants in United Kingdom, new interior minister Suella Braverman said in an interview to with The Sun on Sunday newspaper.

Braverman in the interview stated that Britain has a high number of low-skilled migrants and a large number of international students. She also stated that international students have more often brought dependents with them thereby affecting the country's growth.

Braverman has said that Britain will eventually reduce net migration and review their immigration policy as part of an attempt to boost growth. She affirmed that the move comes following complaints from business groups that post-Brexit rules were too restrictive, especially for low-paid jobs.

Braverman also assured that reducing migration was an aim shared by the entire Liz Truss' senior ministers.

"What we've got is too many low skilled workers coming into this country," she said. “We've also got a very high number of students coming into this country and we've got a really high number of dependents," the interior minister said.

"Those people are coming here, they're not necessarily working or they're working in low-skilled jobs, and they're not contributing to growing our economy," she added.

Immigration wages received a hike since January 2021, when it was made mandatory that workers must be paid at least 25,600 pounds ($28,570) a year for a employer to sponsor their visa. However, sectors like agriculture, hospitality and some manufacturing have commonly gave out much lower wages to its workers.

According to Office for National Statistics data, the net migration to Britain was 239,000 in the year to June 2021. This coupled with the fact that European Union workers have reduced giving way to increasing number of non-EU workers especially from India to migrate.

Braverman also said she wanted to restrict the ability of migrants to challenge deportation on the basis that they had been subjected to forced labour or human trafficking, known in Britain as "modern slavery".

