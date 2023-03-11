Britain braces for colder weekend with wider snow and ice warnings

Parts of the United Kingdom faced as low as minus 15.2C temperatures as heavy snowfall continued its onslaught on the country's lives and lifelines. The Met Office had posted yellow warnings in large swathes of the nation in the aftermath of blizzards brought to Britain by the storm Larisa.

The Met Office urged the people to drive the vehicles only if absolutely necessary. The individuals riding two wheelers were left stranded in parts of the country due to heavy snowfall.

Overall, the difference between evening and night temperatures was as much as 20 degree Celsius. Country's north of the country had harsh frost and milder conditions in the south.

ALSO WATCH | WION Climate Tracker: UK conservation group warns on extreme weather

On Friday, the lowest temperature was recorded at minus 15.2C in Northern Scotland's Altnaharra. The highest temperature was recorded at 5 degree Celsius in the south of England, Swanage, Dorset.

UK temperature forecast for weekend

The Met Office expects cloud and rain to spread north east on Saturday, turning to snow over high ground. Temperatures are set to be cold but are expected to become much milder for the west and south west.

A yellow snow and ice warning covers much of northern England and southern Scotland until 6am on Sunday.

The Met Office warns that snowfall could cause travel disruption in the affected areas, with delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers.

Bus services, train services and flights may also be delayed or cancelled.

The Met Office added that there is a small chance of power outages in some affected areas.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE