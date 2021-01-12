Brexit: Dutch custom officials seize ham sandwiches from British drivers

Dutch custom officials have seized ham sandwiches from British drivers post-Brexit rules banning personal imports of meat and dairy products in the European Union.

Officers wearing high visibility jackets were captured confiscating ham sandwiches wrapped in tinfoil from drivers by Dutch media.

Next time people tell you there's no new friction at the borders because of Brexit, you can show them this Dutch TV clip of drivers being stopped and having their lunches confiscated. pic.twitter.com/B9eZfDWKFB — OwenAdamsYT (@OwenAdamsYT1) January 10, 2021 ×

In an announcement made by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affair, the transport representatives had been advised to impose a strict ban of ham and cheese sandwich and all other meat and dairy products from January 01.

This ban came into effect from December 31 from 11 pm and disallowed the lorry drivers to carry these products, even if they are meant for travel snacking in the long drives. The same ban also applied to tourists travelling to the EU.

"Drivers travelling to the EU should be aware of additional restrictions to personal imports taking effect from 1 January 2021. If you are carrying prohibited items in your luggage, vehicle or person you will need to use, consume, or dispose of them at or before the border," the official guidelines read.

The guidelines used the example of 'hand cheese' sandwich in particular sending a furry of laughter across the country. "From 1 January 2021 you will not be able to bring POAO (products of an animal origin) such as those containing meat or dairy (eg a ham and cheese sandwich) into the EU," the officials stated.

As per the European Union, the ban is necessary as it prevents the spread of pathogens in meat and dairy products.

As per the official guidelines and the advice leaflets being handed over, if the drivers fail to declare possession of these sandwiches, or any other meat and dairy product, they could bear a fine or even criminal prosecution.

While the meat and dairy products were disallowed, meat extracts and meat concentrates are still allowed across the country borders, giving a sigh of relief to the Britishers.

The decision has not gained popular vote from the lorry drivers who claim this has been their staple diet for the last few years when travelling to the EU for long trips.