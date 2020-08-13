Brazilian state signs deal to produce Russia's coronavirus vaccine

A Brazilian technology institute signed a deal on Wednesday to produce Russia's coronavirus vaccine, despite state health authorities expressing concerns over the effectiveness and safety of the drug.

Government-run Parana's Technology Institute, known as Tecpar signed the deal with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Also read | Argentina, Mexico to produce AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

"This is a very objective memorandum of understanding on technological exchange. It does not impose obligations, it simply enables us to work together," Jorge Callado, head of Tecpar said.

Also read | Amid scepticism, Russia says will produce 5 million vaccine doses by December-January

RDIF said that the objective of the deal is to "organise the production of the Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in Brazil and other Latin American countries."

Sputnik V is yet to receive regulatory approval from Brazil and officials from Parana have said that Phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine are to be done before the production kicks off.

However, the institute has said that the vaccine could be imported earlier than the production date if it gets approval from Brazil's federal health regulator Anvisa.

Meanwhile, health experts and former officials on Tuesday expressed their concerns over the safety of the vaccine, which was not a part of massive human trials to convince many professionals of its safety.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Sputnik V has been given state approval as the drug to treat coronavirus, adding that his daughter has also received a shot of the vaccine and felt "well".



