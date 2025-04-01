In Brazil's capital, Brasília, a man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife in a violent attack that saw him cut out her newly fitted silicone breast implant and throw it out of a window.

As per local reports, the suspect has since confessed to the crime.

What happened?

As per Mirror, the vicious assault took place in the early hours of Monday (Mar 31) morning at a residential property in Núcleo Bandeirante, a neighbourhood in the southern region of Brasília.

During a fight, the man brutally cut out the implant of his wife, who had recently undergone breast augmentation surgery. He also punched her in the head and stomach during the attack.

Police officers searching the scene recovered the implant outside the property, while the victim was rushed to hospital, where doctors refitted it. A kitchen knife believed to have been used in the assault was also found and seized as evidence.

On Instagram, the Polícia Militar do Distrito Federal (PMDF) confirmed, "the man confessed to ripping the silicone prosthesis from his partner with a knife".

The suspect remains in custody on domestic violence charges. Authorities are yet to confirm what sparked the argument between the couple and the subsequent attack.

Brazil and gender-based violence

The shocking case comes amid growing concerns over gender-based violence in Brazil.

Data from the Brazilian Forum on Public Safety, released in July 2024, paints a grim picture of escalating violence against women in the country. In its latest annual report, the organisation revealed a record 83,988 reported cases of rape last year—equivalent to one every six minutes—marking a 6.5 per cent increase from 2023. Sexual harassment cases rose by nearly 49 per cent, while stalking incidents increased by over 34 per cent.

Samira Bueno, executive director of the forum, suggested the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may have exacerbated domestic tensions, worsening an already dire situation.

"Since 2021, the figures for violence against women have been increasing at an accelerated rate, and they’re much higher than in the pre-pandemic period," she said, as quoted by The Guardian.

"Brazil has always been a very violent country … but it seems that the pandemic changed something. The tensions that arose in the domestic environment potentially exacerbated all these forms of violence," she noted.

The investigation into the attack in Brasília is ongoing. Authorities have yet to provide further details on the legal proceedings against the suspect.

