Brazil runs short of supplies as new COVID strain ravages Amazonas

Brazil is the third-worst affected country in the world due to the coronavirus pandemic and the situation is getting worse. A new strain has been found in Brazil.

Health workers in the country's largest state are helpless. They are running short of oxygen.

The coronavirus has changed its shape again this time in Brazil. The four travellers who reached Tokyo with the virus were from Amazonas.

The largest state in Brazil, where the coronavirus is mercilessly taking lives, has witnessed the death of six thousand people.

Now, there is a surge in the cases. One official has suggested the flare-up could be linked to the new variant. The outbreak is getting out of hand.

It could lead to a collapse of the local healthcare system. There is a shortage of everything. From healthcare workers to medical supplies. ICU beds and even oxygen.

The dead are being delivered to the graveyards day and night. With tractors being deployed to fill up the graves.

On Thursday, the families of the victims hit the streets. They claim their loved ones died — because hospitals ran out of oxygen. The situation on the ground is quite grim.

A woman shared this desperate plea for help on Twitter. Standing outside a clinic near the airport she said that the oxygen supplies have run out. The video ends with an appeal for more supplies.

Ultimately, Brazil's army sent in the essential supplies. Brazil’s vice-president tweeted photographs of the airlift. But for those who have already lost their loved ones. These actions — are simply too little and too late.