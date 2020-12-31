Brazil President Bolsonaro slams Argentina abortion law

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro slammed neighbouring Argentina's decision to legalise abortion, branding it as state "consent" to killing children.

"I deeply regret the lives of Argentine children, now exposed to being cut from the wombs of their mothers with the consent of the state," tweeted the far-right leader of the world's biggest Catholic country.

Argentina has become one of only a handful of South American nations to legalise abortion.

South America has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the world. In Argentina, terminations are currently allowed in only two instances: rape, and danger to the mother's life.

The landmark law would legalise voluntary abortions at up to 14 weeks.

The bill was proposed by President Alberto Fernandez and passed the Chamber of Deputies on December 11, despite fierce opposition from the Catholic Church and evangelical Christians.

Pro-choice activists have campaigned for years to change the abortion laws that date from 1921, adopting a green scarf as their symbol.