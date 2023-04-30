Brazil lifts suspension of Telegram, imposes fine over noncompliance of order

Brazil lifted the suspension of the encrypted messaging app Telegram on Saturday after Flávio Lucas, a judge from Brazil's Federal Regional Court of the Second Region, partially revised a ruling which suspended the social media application over its non-compliance in sharing information about extremist and neo-Nazi groups using the platform.

The judge in his decision stated that complete suspension of the app “is not reasonable, given the broad impact throughout the national territory on the freedom of communication of thousands of people who are absolutely strangers to the facts under investigation.”

However, Judge Lucas did impose a daily fine of one million reais ($200,553) on the company for failing to provide the requested data. Telegram's CEO says complying with Brazil 'technologically impossible' Earlier this week, Telegram's CEO, Pavel Durov had said that the company will appeal the Brazilian judge’s decision to suspend the encrypted messaging app for failing to provide data on neo-Nazi activity.

He said that the "requested data" the Brazil court has asked them to hand over is "technologically impossible" for them to obtain, as per AP reports.

The federal police had requested the countrywide suspension order after its parent organisation failed to provide data sought by authorities on neo-Nazi groups operating on the network, accused of instigating violence in schools. App previously prohibited in country over failing to stop spread of fake news Last year, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the suspension of messaging app Telegram over its hosting of misinformation and fabricated news content.

“Telegram’s disrespect for Brazilian law and repeated failure to comply with countless court decisions … is completely incompatible with the rule of law,” Moraes wrote in his decision.

The app had then been offline for less than 48 hours till the company chose to collaborate with Brazilian regulators.

The encrypted messaging application, Telegram has been suspended in the past by other governments, including Iran, China and Russia.

