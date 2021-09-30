Brazil hospital chain accused of hiding COVID-19 deaths

One of Brazil’s biggest healthcare providers, Prevent Senior, has been accused of covering up coronavirus deaths, pressuring doctors to prescribe ineffective treatments, and testing unproven drugs on elderly patients.

The health maintenance organisation is in the crosshairs of a congressional inquiry into Brazil’s coronavirus crisis.

It all started last month when a group of doctors handed a 10,000-page dossier to investigators containing a series of incendiary allegations against the organisation. The dossier contained claims that elderly patients had been used as “human guinea pigs” for the testing of unproven COVID-19 “remedies” without giving their full consent.

Bruna Morato, the lawyer representing the doctors, appeared before the COVID-19 investigation in Brasília and made further allegations.

As per his allegations, Prevent Senior doctors were pressured into giving patients a cocktail of ineffective drugs, including the antimalarial hydroxychloroquine and the anti-parasitic ivermectin.

This was a part of what is being termed as 'COVID kit'.

The decision to promote hydroxychloroquine as an effective COVID-19 treatment was partly designed to help government ideologues who allegedly wanted to use such information to convince Brazilians there was no need to stay at home during the pandemic.

“The economy couldn’t stop so they needed to find a way of giving hope to people who were leaving their homes. This hope had a name: hydroxychloroquine,” Morato alleged.

The lawyer further claimed that coronavirus deaths had been concealed in order not to compromise the results of Prevent Senior tests allegedly designed to show “Covid kit” drugs were effective against the disease. “This is a fraud,” said the inquiry’s vice-president, Randolfe Rodrigues.

A statement issued by Prevent Senior said that it repudiated the “untruthful accusations” and had always operated within legal and ethical guidelines.

The company further denied it had ever hidden or under-reported deaths.

“Prevent Senior has always respected the autonomy of its doctors and has never fired its employees because of their technical convictions,” the company said.