Brazil: Bolsonaro appoints evangelical church pastor as new education minister

Brazil has been facing a tough time, whether it is coronavirus-related issues or a political turmoil. Brazilian President has changed Health Ministers in the past few months. Now, he has appointed a new Education Minister.

The decision was taken by Jair Bolsonaro to replace Abraham Weintraub by Milton Ribeiro, a pastor in an evangelical church of Sao Paulo.

Weintraub stepped down from his position in June mid after he was alleged of libel and involvement in disinformation network run by Bolsonaro's supporters. He was also infamous for making racist comments against China and for stating that the Supreme Court judges should be locked up

In addition to his duties of a pastor, Ribeiro has degrees in education, constitutional law and theology, according to information posted on a government website. He was also previously a lieutenant in Brazil's armed forces.

Ribeiro, however, was not Bolsonaro's first pick. Carlos Decotelli was the first choice of replacement. However, the economist stepped down before he was even sworn in due to various irregularities in his curriculum vitae being highlighted. His portfolio reflected a doctorate degree he claimed to have received and post-doctoral work, which, according to local media, was never completed.