Boyfriend of murdered US blogger Gabby Petito shot himself, says lawyer

The boyfriend of murdered US blogger Gabby Petito, who was found dead last month, had committed suicide, his family lawyer said in a statement.

Brian Laundrie’s body was found in a wilderness area in Florida, a month after his girlfriend Petito,22, was found strangled to death near Wyoming’s Grand Teton national park, where the couple had been travelling together in a van.

The FBI had found his human remains at the park in Florida on October 20.

Laundrie,23, was named a suspect in the case after he arrived at his parent’s home alone in early September and then went missing.

Laundrie’s family lawyer said that Brian shot himself.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound... and the manner of death was suicide,” Steven Bertolino told ABC Action News.

“Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families,” the family’s lawyer said.

FBI investigators have been searching for clues in belongings found near Laundrie’s body, including a water-damaged notebook. The FBI has yet to release any statement on the progress of its investigation, according to the Guardian.

In a statement Tuesday, North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said, “We are thankful that another step in finalizing this case has been taken.”

“While this entire situation evokes nothing but sadness, we’re hopeful that all the work which went into the chaotic search for answers will help heal those impacted,” Garrison said.

