Boxing Day 2023: Why the day was formed, History, and its significance

The worldwide celebration of Jesus Christ's birth takes place with great enthusiasm and splendour on December 25. The holiday festivities commence on Christmas Eve and conclude after New Year. The day between Christmas and New Year's Eve is marked as Boxing Day. Observed on the day following Christmas, Boxing Day, contrary to its name, has no association with the sport. Initially established as a day to bestow gifts upon the less fortunate, it has evolved into a widely recognised 'shopping holiday.'

History

Boxing Day is specifically observed in the United Kingdom and various other regions globally, including Canada, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. However, it is not widely recognised in the United States. The term originates from an era when affluent individuals boxed up gifts to give to those who are poor.

In historical times, it was customary for the servants of wealthy individuals to work on Christmas, catering to guests and celebrations. In appreciation for their dedicated service, employers would assemble gift boxes for the servants to take home on the day following Christmas as a token of gratitude. This practice is the origin of the term Boxing Day.

Significance

Boxing Day holds historical significance rooted in the tradition of giving back to those in need. This day is to glorify the fact that sharing is caring. The practice symbolised a form of charity and generosity during the Christmas season.

Over time, Boxing Day has evolved into a public holiday observed in various countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and others. It is often associated with shopping, sports events, and charitable activities. In some cultures, it continues to be a day dedicated to acts of kindness, giving to the less fortunate, and spending time with family and friends. While the historical context may have shifted, Boxing Day remains a day of diverse celebrations and a continuation of the spirit of generosity.

