Boston woman charged with fraud for masquerading as student and attending three high schools

A Boston woman, aged 32, is facing criminal charges after being accused of impersonating a student and attending three different high schools in the Boston Public Schools system. The woman named Shelby Hewitt, who is a former state social worker, has been charged with document forgery, identity fraud, and "uttering false or forged records, deeds or other writings." The charges were filed in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court. ‘Extremely sophisticated fraud’ Superintendent Mary Skipper sent a letter to parents last week, informing them about the situation. According to Skipper, an adult woman used fake identification and paperwork to register and transfer schools using multiple false identities.

The woman attended Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester, Brighton High School, and English High School in Jamaica Plain during the 2022-2023 school year. Skipper expressed her deep concern over the breach of trust and referred to the case as "extremely sophisticated fraud." Motives remain unclear The woman's motives for attending the high schools remain unclear, as the criminal complaint against Hewitt does not provide any information about them. As per media reports, the Boston Public Schools staff noticed irregularities in her paperwork, leading to the eventual discovery of the ‘fraud’.

Police were involved, and a search warrant was executed at a residence in Jamaica Plain, where Hewitt lived with two individuals posing as her parents. During the search, officers found forged documents from Lowell Juvenile Court and the Department of Children and Families, containing custody information for individuals referred to as DBH and EAH.

Hewitt used the name "Daneilla" at Burke High School and "Ellie" at English High School. The incident has caused great concern and unease among students, parents, and city leaders, as reported by local media. Boston mayor 'disturbed' Boston Mayor Michelle Wu appeared on WBUR's "Radio Boston" and expressed her dismay at the situation, highlighting the general sense of shock and frustration within the community.