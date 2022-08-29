Bolsonaro and Lula attack each other in the first televised debate ahead of the October elections

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva faced off in their first election debate on Sunday. Both of them didn't confirm their participation in the first televised debate ahead of October's elections until the last minute. But when they entered, a volley of criticism flew from both sides. Bolsonaro accused his opponent of massive corruption, while Lula slammed Bolsonaro for "destroying Brazil".

Bolsonaro called the 76-year-old ex-president a "thief", citing the massive "Car Wash" corruption scandal centered on state-run oil giant Petrobras. The investigation landed Lula in prison from 2018 to 2019 on controversial corruption charges, that were annulled by the Supreme Court last year.

"Your government was the most corrupt in Brazilian history," said Bolsonaro, 67, as he gave out figures from the Petrobras scandal in a rapid-fire attack.

"It was a kleptocracy, a government based on robbery...What do you want to come back to power for? To do the same thing to Petrobras again?"

Lula hit back at Bolsonaro calling him a liar and that he was spreading "untruths". He also accused the incumbent of trashing the legacy of economic growth and anti-poverty initiatives that Lula left as president. "This country has been destroyed," he said in his trademark gravelly voice.

While the debate itself was as civilized as it could possible be, even with the fiery exchanges, the problem arose in the press room. Pro-Lula lawmaker Andre Janones and Bolsonaro's ex-environment minister, Ricardo Salles, got into a ferocious shouting match and had to be pulled away from each other.

Even thought six of the 12 presidential candidates on the ballot participated in the debate, the spotlight was on front-runner Lula, the popular but tarnished ex-metal worker who led Brazil from 2003 to 2010, and his nemesis, Bolsonaro, the leader nicknamed the "Tropical Trump," who is vying for a come-from-behind win.

Lula leads Bolsonaro by 47 per cent to 32 percent, according to the latest poll from the Datafolha institute.

If no candidate wins more than 50 per cent of valid votes in the first round on October 2, the election will go to a run-off on October 30.

(With inputs from agencies)