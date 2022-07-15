Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro says he knows how the Russia-Ukraine war could be resolved

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war caused massive disruptions in the world economy, causing fuel and food crises. The war triggered a humanitarian crisis in the eastern European region as hundreds have died so far and millions have migrated to safer areas.

International agencies urged leaders of both countries to find a diplomatic way to solve the issues. It appears Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro might know how the war will end.

Bolsonaro on Thursday (July 14) said that he knows how the war between Russia and Ukraine could be "resolved". The Brazilian President said that he will pitch his suggestions to the Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. A phone meeting is scheduled to take place between them next week.

During a visit to the northeastern state of Maranhao, Bolsonaro told reporters: "I'll tell him my opinion, what I think. The solution to this. I know how it could be resolved. But I won't tell anyone. The solution to this case would be like how Argentina's war with the UK ended in 1982". Bolsonaro didn't provide any other details.

The war, Bolsonaro mentioned, was actually a short conflict in 1982. It was fought over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands in the south Atlantic, known in Argentina as the Malvinas.

The war began in April 1982 when Argentine troops landed on the British-controlled islands. The naval task force was sent by Britain to retake them. Argentina surrendered two months later.

