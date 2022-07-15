Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump dies aged 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former United States President Donald Trump, died at the age of 73 on Thursday (July 14). The former president announced, without revealing the cause of death.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote that the mother of his three eldest children, Ivana, "passed away at her home in New York City." He added, "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."

He further said, "Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City" - Donald Trump

Donald Trump tied the knot with Ivana in 1977 and divorced in 1992. Together, they have three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

The news agency AFP spoke to a spokesperson for the New York Police Department (NYPD) to get details. The spokesperson, in an email, said officers responded to a call at her address on the Upper East Side at around 12:40 pm (local time). The officers declared her dead at the scene.

The spokesperson wrote: "Upon arrival, officers observed a 73-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS (emergency medical services) responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene."

Ivana grew up under communist rule in former Czechoslovakia. She married Donald Trump in 1977 and the couple welcomed their first child, Donald Jr., who was born later that year. They welcomed Ivanka in 1981 and Eric in 1984.

In the early 90s, Donald Trump and Ivana Trump got divorced. After that, Ivana went on to become a successful businesswoman. She developed her clothing, jewellery and beauty products. She has also penned books.

