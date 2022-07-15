Who is Ripudaman Singh Malik? Acquitted suspect in 1985 Air India bombing shot dead in Canada

Ripudaman Singh Malik, the acquitted suspect in the 1985 Air India bombings was shot dead in Canada, news agencies reported on Thursday (July 14) quoting local media. The apparent targeted shooting killed the founder of Khalsa Credit Union in Vancouver while he was on his way to his office.

Local media reported that the Sikh philanthropist was shot outside his clothing business in the area of Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed the incident, however, they did not provide any details regarding the victim.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump dies aged 73

In a statement, the police said that a man was found "suffering from gunshot wounds". The statement added that the victim had "succumbed to his injuries (at the) scene."

As quoted by AFP, Constable Sarbjit Sangha said that "this appears to be a targeted shooting". Sangha said that the shooters drove a vehicle, which was located in the aftermath. The vehicle was found "fully engulfed in fire" a few kilometres away.

ALSO READ | Italian PM resigns amid political crisis; president refuses to accept Draghi's resignation

Who is Ripudaman Singh Malik?

In 2005, Ripudaman was acquitted in the Air India mass murder case because of the lack of evidence.

He was also a one-time supporter of the Sikh separatist Khalistan movement, reports added.

In 1985, the bombing of Air India Flight 182 off the coast of Ireland killed all 329 passengers and crew. It is one of the deadliest acts of airborne terrorism.

Another connected incident was the bomb explosion at Japan's Narita airport. An explosion killed two workers who were loading baggage onto an Air India flight. Both the suitcase were traced back to Vancouver.

Inderjit Singh Reyat is the only person to have been convicted in the plot. On the other hand, Malik and Ajaib Singh Bagri were acquitted in 2005.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.