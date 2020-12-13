Boko Haram Jihadists kill 27 in attack in Niger

In another horrific attack in recent weeks, Boko Haram Jihadists killed at least 27 people in an attack in Niger. The attack took place overnight in the village of Toumour in Difffa region. Many others are wounded.

Witnesses and other officials confirmed the attack, which came as municipal and regional elections went ahead across the country.

On November 28, Boko Haram terrorists struck in Nigeria. Around 30 of the men were beheaded in the attack in the village of Zabarmari.

"Some victims were killed or wounded by bullets, others were burnt inside their houses, consumed by the flames of an enormous fire set by the attackers," said an official.

Between 800 and 1,000 houses, the central market and numerous vehicles were also destroyed in the fire, he added.

Roughly 70 attackers arrived at Toumour at around 1745 GMT on foot, having swum across Lake Chad, said the official. The attack itself lasted three hours.

"They first attacked the residence of the traditional chief, who only just managed to escape," he said.

"It was an attack of unprecedented savagery," said a local elected official who asked not to be named. "Nearly 60 percent of the village has been destroyed."

