Boeing 737 cargo plane makes emergency landing on water off Hawaii

A Boeing 737 cargo aircraft made an emergency landing on water in the early hours of July 2 (local time). The landing took place in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii.

"The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water," the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

There were two members of the crew and both of them were rescued by the US Coast Guard. The plane was operated by Rhodes express.

A spokesman for the Coast Guard, Petty Officer Third Class Matthew West, told CNN that a Coast Guard helicopter rescued one of the crew, while "a fire department helicopter rescued the other." A Coast Guard cutter was also dispatched to the scene.

Both crew members were taken to a Honolulu hospital for treatment, West said, adding he did not have additional information about their condition.

CNBC earlier reported that a Boeing 737 had come down in the water.

Shares of Boeing fell by 2 per cent after the news of emergency landing

Boeing's 737 MAX was cleared to fly by regulators late last year after a 20-month grounding following two accidents that killed hundreds of people.

