Bodycam footage of Kazakhastan rescuers showed a distressing situation after the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane. The incident that occurred on Wednesday (Dec 26) killed 38 people. The circulated video showed the horrible aftermath of the crash and the remains of the plane, along with injured passengers being rescued by the team.

Another footage showed firefighters running towards the plane and extinguishing the fire and the already destroyed parts of the plane.

The videos also showed pieces of clothing scattered on the ground that must belong to people who died in the crash. The Kazakh transport ministry informed that the crashed plane was carrying 37 people from Azerbaijan, 16 Russians, six from Kazakhastan, and three from Kyrgyzstan besides crew.

The Flight Radar website showed the plane was flying away from its directed route and was crossing the Caspian Sea. It further showed it circling over the area where it crashed, near Aktu in Kazakhstan.

Various purported videos by the passengers onboard showed the chaotic scene inside the plane before and after its crash. Another viral video showed a man praying and recording himself as some sort of last message when the plane was about to crash.

The plane, an Embraer 190 jet, was travelling from Azerbaijan's Baku to Russia's Grozny. It was rerouted from its fixed route due to dense fog, it was reported. It was carrying around 62 passengers and five crew members. It was forced to make an emergency landing. Around 29 survivors have been rescued by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies)