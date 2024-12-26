Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed that they recently uncovered a spy network handled by Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and its American counterpart the CIA. The group released a statement, claiming the CIA and Mossad agents were tasked with the responsibility of identifying and monitoring key military installations, including its missile sites, drones and naval forces as well as weapons depots. The statement added that the agents were also tracking and monitoring senior Houthi leadership living in Yemen and those wanted by the US and Israel.

The Times of Israel reported that the spy network was led by a Saudi national, identified as Hamid Hussein Majali. The Houthis said he had been operating from Yemeni soil since Oct 7 last year, focusing on driving recruitments for the agencies. He had been drafting locals to do espionage activities and obstruct the Houthis as the Iran-backed rebels have been staging attacks against Israel and international shipping lanes in support of Hamas in Gaza.

The reports come amidst signalling by Israel that it may go after the Houthi rebels after significantly weakening other Iranian assets in the West Asian region, including Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. On Tuesday (Dec 24), Defence Minister Israel Katz said the Jewish nation will not allow missile and drone fire on Israel by Houthis to continue unchecked.

“Just as we took care of (Yayha) Sinwar in Gaza, (Ismail) Haniyeh in Tehran and (Hassan) Nasrallah in Beirut, we will deal with the heads of the Houthis in Sana’a or anywhere in Yemen,” Katz said referring to the leaders of terror group Hamas and Hezbollah killed by Israel.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF shot down a missile fired by Houthis as sirens in Tel Aviv caused widespread panic among the residents. If Israel now goes after the Houthi leadership, it will mark a serious escalation in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies)