Bobi no more world's oldest dog, Guinness World Records suspends title. Here's why

Guinness World Records had once declared Bobi, a 30-year-old Portuguese dog, as the world's oldest dog, but the tile has been suspended.

Last year in February, Bobi was declared the world's oldest living dog. He passed away in October at the official age of 31 years and 165 days.

But the publication now said that it was reviewing the title after some veterinarians questioned his age.

Guinness World Records told The Associated Press by email on Tuesday: "While our review is ongoing we have decided to temporarily pause both the record titles for oldest dog living and ever just until all of our findings are in place."

Bobi was the purebred Rafeiro, which is a Portuguese race of livestock guard dog whose life expectancy is usually between 12 and 14.

He was also declared the oldest dog ever, breaking a nearly century-old record held by Australian cattle dog Bluey, who died in 1939 aged 29 years and five months.

Also read: Terrified UAE man runs for his life as tiger chases him in lavish home

The book that lists world records said that it had received correspondence from some vets questioning the dog's age. It considered public commentary from vets and other professionals.

Some experts mentioned by British and US media noted Bobi's feet appeared to be a different colour in images of him as a puppy and photos of him in his golden years.

And Lisbon vet Miguel Figuereido told AFP last year: "He doesn't look like a very old dog ... with mobility problems... or with an old dog's muscle mass."

Bobi's history

He and three other puppies were from a litter born in a wood shed owned by the Costa family in the village of Conqueiros in central Portugal.

Because the family already owned so many animals, the parents decided to get rid of the newborn puppies, recalled Bobi's owner Leonel Costa, who was eight at the time.