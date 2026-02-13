/BNP thanks Modi for congratulations to Tarique Rahman after election win

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulations to party chairperson Tarique Rahman following the BNP's decisive victory in the country's parliamentary elections. The elections, held on 12 February 2026, represent the first national vote since the 2024 ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Preliminary counts show the BNP-led alliance securing a commanding majority, with more than 200 seats in the 300-member Jatiya Sangsad, paving the way for Tarique Rahman to become prime minister after 17 years in exile.

In a post on X, Mr Modi wrote: "I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh".

The Indian leader pointed out that this victory shows the 'trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership' & 'India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals."

The message from India's leader came swiftly after results began emerging, underscoring the significance of bilateral ties amid Bangladesh's political transition. Responding to the Indian prime minister's outreach, Nazrul Islam Khan, a member of the BNP standing committee and head of its polls coordination, welcomed the gesture in comments to WION. "We also on behalf of our party, thank him (PM Modi), and we believe that under the leadership of our leader, Mr. Tarique Rahman, the relation between these two countries and the people of these two countries will be strengthened," he said. "It's great that a democratic country is supposed to recognise the verdict of the people, and PM Mr. Narendra Modi has done this."

The BNP's strong performance follows Tarique Rahman's return to Bangladesh in late 2025 after the death of his mother, former BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.