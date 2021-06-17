'Blow to economic recocery': EU job seekers in UK decline by 36% since Brexit

Since the Brexit, the number of EU citizens seeking jobs in the UK has declined by more than a third, highlighting the impact of this division on British employers.

A job website, Indeed, shows that the searches by EU-based candidates for the UK have decreased by an alarming 36 per cent, between May 2019 till 2021.

The biggest hit sectors were the low-paid jobs in hospitality sector, care sector and warehouses. Jobs from these sectors saw a decline of 41 per cent.

This decline in the job seekers from the EU has come as the rules regarding employment have become tougher due to Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic has made the economy worse.

Coincidentally this decline has come at a time when the UK’s hospitality sector has been allowed to reopen after the extended covid lockdowns. The decline has led to employers struggling to fill the vacancies in the hospitality sector.

Experts are also warning the authorities that this decline in overseas workers in the country could lead to a decline in the UK’s economic recovery from the pandemic phase.

Meanwhile, several big UK-based companies are also urging the government to kickstart a visa scheme for EU residents, which could help boost foreign workers in the country.