Denmark reportedly prepared for a possible attack from the United States in January by sending bags of blood to Greenland and deploying explosives to disable runways in case of a battle with its former closest ally. Amid rising tensions after Donald Trump threatened to take control of Greenland “the hard way,” Danish authorities were alarmed enough to begin contingency planning for a potential invasion, according to Danish public broadcaster DR.



When Danish troops were sent to Greenland, they were reportedly equipped with explosives to destroy key airstrips in Nuuk and in Kangerlussuaq, a small town north of the capital, to prevent US aircraft from landing in case of an attack. They also transported blood from Danish blood banks to treat casualties during the war, based on information from multiple government and intelligence sources.



At the same time, Copenhagen quietly sought diplomatic backing from European allies through a series of confidential discussions that began shortly after the 2024 US election. Sources indicated that the US attack on Venezuela on 3 January was a crucial turning point. After Trump announced to capture Greenland, adding that the US needed Greenland “very badly”, it renewed fears in Denmark.

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What does the US attack mean?

The next day, Mette Frederiksen warned that any attack by the United States on a NATO member would effectively signal the collapse of both the alliance and the post-Second World War security framework. According to Danish broadcaster DR, plans were already in place to deploy Danish and European troops to Greenland later in the year. Still, these were significantly accelerated due to rising tensions.



An unnamed top French authority stated that the unprecedented situation had brought Europe closer together. “With the Greenland crisis, Europe realised once and for all that we need to be able to take care of our own security,” the source said.