Blinken's reaction to Biden's dictator remark goes viral: 'President always speaks candidly'

United President Joe Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping earlier this week. From military communications to the economy, both leaders exchanged views on a variety of topics in their first face-to-face talks in a year. Biden went a little bit off script as he said that he still considered Xi a "dictator". But more than the comments, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's reaction is going viral.

In a video, Blinken was seen wincing at Biden's "dictator" remarks. It look as if he was in disagreement with the US president's take on Chinese leaders.

Biden was addressing the press when he was asked if he would still refer to Xi as a "dictator", which is a word he had used earlier this year.

He was speaking soon after a rare summit with Xi on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meet in San Fransisco.

Biden was asked the dictor question, the United States president said, "Well, look he is".

The US president said, "He is a dictator in the sense that he is a guy who runs a country that is communist." He added that the Chinese government "is totally different" than that of the US.

One camera angle shows Blinken who looked slightly uncomfortable and was fidgeting with his fingers when Biden was replying.

Blinken clarifies dictator remarks

Later, Blinken weighed in on the relationship with China as he said that "this is one of the most consequential relationships we have" as spoke to CBS Evening News.

He said, "One of the most consequential relationships between any two countries in the world, and we have an obligation to try to responsibly manage that relationship."

During the interview, Blinken was asked about the "dictator" remarks. He replied that the "President always speaks candidly and he speaks for all of us".

He said, "It's not exactly a secret that we have two very different systems. It's clear that we will continue to say things and continue to do things that China doesn't like, just as I assume that they will continue to do and say things that we don't like."

He said that the important aspect of the meeting and other engagements is to make sure the US is "engaged diplomatically" with China.