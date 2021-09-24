Blinken speaks to Pak foreign minister Qureshi; Afghanistan on agenda

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken carried out talks with Pakistan over Afghanistan on the sidelines of UN General Assembly. He on Thursday said that he believed world was united on pressing the Taliban.

Blinken met his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Pakistan is the key ally of Taliban regime. Blinken also held talks with ministers of four other veto-wielding Security Council members including China and Russia

"I think there is very strong unity of approach and unity of purpose," Blinken told reporters.

US State Department said that Bliken highlighted "the importance of coordinating our diplomatic engagement" in talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Pakistan has been speaking in favour of engagement with Taliban and unfreezing of Afghan assets. However, Qureshi has said that there was no rush to recognize a new Taliban government, a step opposed by Western nations.

Qureshi, opening his meeting with Blinken, said, "We have to find a way of collectively working to achieve our common objective, which is peace and stability."

China and Russia have both moved to engage with the Taliban but have also stopped short of recognition and have longstanding concerns about Islamic extremism.

The Taliban swept through Afghanistan last month after President Joe Biden withdrew US troops, saying there was no point in extending America's longest war beyond 20 years.

(With inputs from agencies)