Blinken says attacks on US troops in Iraq 'totally unacceptable'
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken walks to board his military transport aircraft to depart Baghdad International Airport after meeting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Baghdad, Iraq, November 5, 2023 Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
Blonken's visit comes after a series of attacks targeting bases hosting US troops in Iraq.
Blonken's visit comes after a series of attacks targeting bases hosting US troops in Iraq.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday (Nov 5) during his surprise visit to Baghdad, condemned attacks on American troops in Iraq.
"I made very clear that attacks or threats coming from militias that are aligned with Iran are totally unacceptable. And we will take every necessary step to protect our people," Blinken said.
His visit comes after a series of attacks targeting bases hosting US troops in Iraq.