Blinken credits US diplomacy for slowing Chinese spying activity

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday credited US diplomacy for slowing down Chinese effort to project military power and espionage around the world. Blinken's statement came ahead of his visit to Beijing later this week. He was asked about Washington's response to Wall Street Journal report that said that new Chinese spying effort against the US was underway in Cuba.

Blinken said that Chinese efforts in Cuba were part of its global efforts to expand its presence overseas. He said that US actions to address this since US President Joe Biden took office have produced results. He did not specify what these results were.

"Our experts assess that our diplomatic efforts have slowed down this effort by the PRC," Blinken said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

On Monday, China said that it was not using Cuba as a spying base.

Blinken said that during the administration of former president Donald Trump, the US knew about a 2019 Chinese upgrade of intelligence-collection facilities in Cuba. However, he said, efforts to address this "weren't making enough progress'. Incoming administration was briefed Incoming Biden administration officials were briefed about Chinese efforts to "expand their overseas logistics, basing, collection infrastructure, to allow them to project and sustain military power at a greater distance", including the upgrade in Cuba, Blinken said.

The secretary of state said that President Biden told his team to take a more direct approach. This has included engaging with governments that are considering hosting Chinese base and exchanging information with them.

"We’ve been executing on that approach quietly, carefully - but, in our judgment, with results - ever since. I can’t get into every step that we’ve taken, but the strategy begins with diplomacy," Blinken said.

The relations between the US and China have been strained in recent times. The issues range from Taiwan to Chinese spy balloon and more.

China considers Taiwan its own territory and has not ruled out use of force to capture the self-ruled island nation. Chinese fighter planes and drones cross the median line in the Taiwan Strait many times, prompting Taiwan to scramble its own fighter jets.

The United States is the biggest backer of Taiwan internationally and regularly conducts freedom of navigation in the Taiwan Strait. The stance taken by China and the US often finds them at odds with each other.

(With inputs from agencies)

