Not again! Donald Trump accused of lifting monologue from Ben Affleck's 'Air' without consent

Donald Trump does it again! An ad campaign for Donald Trump features a monologue that we have heard before. They have lifted it straight from the recently released film Air, starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Ben Affleck’s production banner Artists Equity has now slammed Trump’s team for using a monologue from the film in their ad campaign. The banner states that it “did not consent” to the use of the monologue.

What does the film's team have to say about this?

“We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to, and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from Air being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use,” a spokesperson for Artists Equity told Variety. “Specifically in terms of any and all rights available to us under U.S. copyright and intellectual property law, we hereby, expressly give notice that in the case of any use of material from Air by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent.”

What is the scene in the film Air about?

The said scene in the film features Matt Damon as he is heard saying, “Money can buy you almost anything, but it can’t buy you immortality, which you have to earn.” Playing a Nike executive, Matt Damon gives a speech to a young Michael Jordan to convince him to sign a sponsorship deal with the shoe company.

Trump is now cutting web videos w/ Matt Damon’s Air monologue as narration… pic.twitter.com/cBMBOaUr0Q — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 10, 2023 ×

This copy came to light when Trump shared a fundraising video on his Truth Social platform. The ad features footage and images of Donald Trump throughout his life, accompanied by audio of Damon’s climactic monologue from the film.

What is the film Air about?

The film Air is about the making of the famous Jordan shoes – after a young Michael Jordan signed a landmark sponsorship deal with Nike. Damon plays Sonny Vaccaro, a marketing executive for the company that gets approvals from the corporate leadership to sign Jordan. Ben Affleck not only stars but has also directed the film. He stars as Nike CEO Phil Knight.