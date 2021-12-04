Blast heard in Iran's Natanz where nuclear site is located: Report

Reports say a blast was heard in Iran's Natanz town where the nuclear site is located.

Sputnik news agency quoting local Iranian student news agency reported on Saturday about the blast, although it hasn't been officially confirmed.

News wire AFP quoting state media reported that there was an explosion in the sky.

After nuclear talks with Iran stalled on Friday, the US said Tehran did not bring "constructive proposals" as reports claimed the Iranian currency dipped.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said Iran has used the opportunity to be out of the nuclear deal to "renege on its commitments under the agreement" and "inexorably rebuild the nuclear programme that the agreement had put in a box."

Blinken said there was a gap in negotiations after the elections and although it resumed but he blamed the Iranian leadership for not being "serious" while saying that the "window is very, very tight".

The previous Trump administration had pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal three and reimposed harsh sanctions as Iran began to restart its nuclear programme. Iran has repeatedly insisted that the nuclear programme is meant for peaceful purposes.

"If the path to a return to compliance with the agreement turns out to be a dead-end, we will pursue other options," Blinken said after talks failed to provide any concrete results after five days.

Iran's arch-rival Israel had earlier accused the country of "nuclear blackmail." PM Bennett had called for "concrete measures" against Iran.

(With inputs from Agencies)