Blast and gunfire rock Somalia's capital; Shebab jihadist group claims responsibility

A car bomb attack took place near a hotel in Somalia's capital city, Mogadishu, on Sunday. The car bombing was followed by continuous and heavy gunfire at the entrance of the popular hotel.

"There's an attack under way in a hotel," a police officer Mohamed Adan told the local reporters of AFP. The exchange of fire started immediately after the car bomb exploded at the entrance of the Hotel Afrik.

Also read| Five killed, 14 wounded in bomb attack in Somalia's Mogadishu; Al-Shabab claims responsibility

Following the car bomb, the police officials reported that several "armed men have raided the building" and there "is an exchange of fire".

The onlookers described the bomb as scary and said, "A speeding car exploded near the hotel and checkpoint. The blast shook us and heavy gunfire followed," shopkeeper Ali Abdulahi told Reuters.

"I suspect the militants entered Hotel Afrik. That is where the exchange of gunfire is now taking place," he added.

Also read| Somalia suicide bombing misses PM but kills several top commanders

Emergency services and ambulances were called on the spot of the bombing immediately to cater to the injured. While no casualties have been reported yet, many locls have been injured.

As per reports, the Somalia police has stated that the Shebab jihadist group has claimed responsibility of this attack.

The area has been subjected to similar violence in the past few months too with the terrorist group al-Shabab attempting to disrupt peaceful lives of the residents frequently.

(This is a developing story.)

(With inputs from agencies)