Black Sea grain deal must be extended, Zelensky tells US ambassador

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday (November 8) told visiting US Ambassador to the United Nations that the Black Sea grain export deal must be extended. The deal had unblocked three major Ukrainian ports.

The initiative expires on November 19 and appeared under threat last month when Moscow briefly suspended its participation in the deal before rejoining again.

"We maintain the line that the initiative must continue regardless of whether the Russian Federation is willing," Zelenskiy told the ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, during talks in Kyiv.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 24 this year. This had stopped grain export from Ukraine. This had raised the spectre of a global food crisis.

To sort out this matter, a grain deal was brokered between Ukraine and Russia by the UN and Turkiye. This ensured safe movement of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

Zelensky added on the Telegram messaging app: "Ukraine is ready to remain the guarantor of world food security."

Ukraine's deputy infrastructure minister told Reuters on Tuesday that Kyiv wants the grain export deal expanded to include more ports and goods, and hopes a decision to extend the agreement for at least a year will be taken next week.

(With inputs from agencies)

