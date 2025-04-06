As Trump's tariff war scares the whole world, Jim Cramer, American TV personality and market analyst warned that Monday (April 7) might see the worst one-day decline since 1987's "Black Monday", when markets crashed all around the world, with the US Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging 22.6%.

Cramer, while hosting his show Mad Money on CNBC on Saturday, warned that markets might face a "bloodbath" similar to 1987 when the Dow Jones suffered its biggest single-day crash.

The market analyst further stressed that the situation would worsen if the US president did not "reach out" to countries that haven't placed retaliatory tariffs and give them incentives for complying.

“If the president doesn’t try to reach out and reward these countries and companies that play by the rules, then the 1987 scenario… the one where we went down three days and then down 22% on Monday, has the most cogency,” he said.

“We will not have to wait too long to know. We will know it by Monday.” He commented days ahead of the April 7 market movement.

After Trump's tariff announcement on April 2, imposing a 10 per cent "baseline" tariff on imports from all nations, the US market indices went into a freefall on Thursday and Friday.

Moreover, the bloodbath was not only limited to US markets but was reflected all across Europe and Asia including India.

He also took to X, saying that he does not want a repeat of 1987.

"Look i don't want a repeat of '87 of course. But i traded during that period and remember each day well.. We knew to sell.. and we are proud we did. But we felt like idiots because the week BEFORE the crash was so bad and we were late to sell," he posted.

Adding to this, Cramer said that the US's "strong job data" is what is stopping the US from going into recession. "It makes it less likely a crash will necessarily lead to a recession," he said.

“I will contain my anger, but only because I lived through ‘87, and in the end, I came out okay. I was in cash for the crash. I know what this feels like,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)