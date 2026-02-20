BLA circulates video of captured Pakistani soldiers as seven-day deadline nears: 'Fought for mulk, disowned now' | Watch

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on Friday (Feb 20) has released a video purportedly showing captured members of Pakistan’s security forces pleading for help, as it escalates its standoff with the Pakistani state. The video comes after the BLA earlier claimed it was holding seven members of the Pakistani security forces in custody, warning that if the Islamabad government does not agree to a prisoner exchange, the detainees could face execution.

What does the BLA video show?

In the footage circulated by the group’s media wing, several uniformed men identify themselves by name, unit and service number, pleading for mercy and assistance. "How can the army say that we are not their personnel?" asks a soldier displaying his army identification, saying, "They (the army) themselves issued it to us; we did not make it ourselves". Expressing distress over the military's alleged denial of their identity, stating, 'Fought for Mulk, disowned now.'

Another individual in the video identifies as Deedar Ullah s/o Nizarullah rom Peshawar, claims he was part of the 15 Frontier Force Regiment and was stationed in Khuzdar before being taken captive. The men appeal to their superiors, questioning why the army has allegedly not acknowledged their detention.

Watch it here:

The video appears designed to amplify pressure on the Pakistani military establishment. Reports suggest that the BLA is using the video to mock the Pakistan Army's refusal to acknowledge the captured personnel.

Seven-day ultimatum

Earlier this week, the BLA, as it claimed it was holding seven personnel from regular units of the Pakistan Army, had issued a seven-day deadline for a prisoner exchange. The group warned that failure to negotiate could result in the detainees being executed.

The BLA said the men were captured during what it calls the second phase of "Operation Herof." According to its account, a total of 17 security personnel were detained across different areas, though 10 were later released after being identified as ethnic Baloch linked to local police forces.

The remaining seven, the group claims, were tried before what it called a 'Baloch National Court' and faced accusations including involvement in enforced disappearances and actions against civilians. The BLA said confessional statements were recorded, though these claims have not been independently verified.