US Congressman Brad Sherman on Wednesday (Feb 18) slammed President Donald Trump's continued pressure on India regarding its purchase of Russian oil, calling the policy unfair and inconsistent. In a statement posted on social media, Sherman accused Trump of "grasping for excuses to slap outrageous tariffs on India." The California Democrat questioned why India was being penalised despite importing a smaller share of crude from Russia compared to some European countries.

India 'being singled out'?

Sherman pointed out that India imports roughly 21 per cent of its crude oil from Russia, yet faces tariff threats. By contrast, he noted, Hungary sources nearly 90 per cent of its crude from Russia but has not been subjected to similar tariff action.

"He claims it’s about importing Russian oil — yet Hungary imports 90% of its crude from Russia with no tariffs," Sherman wrote. He also highlighted that China, Russia's largest oil buyer, has not faced sanctions specifically tied to its purchase of Russian crude.

"India gets just 21% of its crude from Russia, but our ally is being singled out," he added, urging the administration to reverse the policy. "The President should reverse this policy immediately."

Russia slams Trump

Congressman Sherman's statement comes on the heels of Russia's vehement rejection that India was preparing to cut back on purchases of Russian oil. Pushing back against claims from Washington that New Delhi has agreed to halt imports of Russian crude, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it had "no reason to believe" that was true.

Speaking at her weekly briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Moscow sees "no reason to believe" that India has shifted its position on buying Russian hydrocarbons.