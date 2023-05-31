Bizarre! This historical castle in Shetland is up for grabs, but there's a catch

A castle in Shetland is on the market for £30,000 ($37,153.35) but any potential buyer will also need to spare £12 million (over $15 million). Brough Lodge on the island of Fetlar may be purchased for less than the cost of a Glasgow apartment.

The 200-year-old castle is built on 40 acres of land and has folly towers, a courtyard, and walled gardens, reported the BBC.

However, investors have been advised that they will need a lot of money to afford the expense of the modifications.

The Brough Lodge Trust has sought a "philanthropic entrepreneur" to take up plans to convert the estate into a world-class resort. What does the revamp plan entail? Their plans include preserving the original structure, which dates back to 1820, as well as adding 24 guestrooms and a restaurant.

Brough Lodge, located on the north-west end of Fetlar, is a category A listed building of national significance.

It was constructed by a merchant named Arthur Nicholson and was inspired by architecture he saw while touring in France, Switzerland, and Italy.

It has been unoccupied since the 1980s, when the last Lady Nicholson moved away, making it a one-of-a-kind structure on the island of only 61 inhabitants.

Olive Borland, the last heir of the Nicholson family, surrendered ownership of the estate to the Brough Lodge Trust in 2007 and currently serves on its board of trustees.

The trust has spent more than £500,000 ($6,18,950) in contributions since taking over the estate to make the home waterproof and add a new roof.

However, the trust estimates that the buyer will have to pay £12 million to finish the construction.

"The vision is simple but effective," the trust explains on its website.

"Under the plans we have developed, the building's historic character would be fully respected."

In addition to enjoying panoramic views of the North Sea, visitors at Brough Lodge would be able to participate in yoga and textile lessons, as well as learn about Shetland knitting and weaving traditions.

According to the Brough Lodge Trust, the earnings from the sale of the lodge would go towards hand knitting lessons for youngsters, preserving a vital part of the islands' cultural legacy.

In addition to bringing visitors to the island, the trust stated that the proposed works will offer economic advantages to the island by creating 14 employment.