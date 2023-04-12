Bizarre! Guns from shooting violence in US state can't be destroyed but auctioned

What happens when a firearm used in a crime, especially mass killings is confiscated by law enforcement authorities? In most civil societies, the firearm (an evidence in most cases) may be kept for judicial proceedings and afterwards, destroyed. However, in the US, a very peculiar event happens. The said firearm is auctioned off to the highest bidder, at least in the state of Kentucky.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg on Tuesday said the firearm used to kill five and injure eight in the city on Monday will go under hammer. Greenberg cited a law passed in 1997 by the Kentucky legislature which prohibits destroying confiscated firearms.

“To those in the national media that are joining us here today this may be even more shocking than it is to those of us locally who know this and are dealing with this," said Greenberg while making the announcement.

The killer's AR-15-style rifle was confiscated after police shot him dead. The firearm was later sent to state police officials to be sold at an auction.

Greenberg added that destroying the weapon used in Monday's attack would make him "a criminal for trying too hard to stop the real evil criminals who are taking other people’s lives and who are eager to make a spectacle of mass murder".

“Think about that. That murder weapon will be back on the streets one day under Kentucky’s current law.”

Greenberg, who has been a survivor of a shooting attack in 2012 urged the people to come together so that the law could be changed.

“Let us destroy illegal guns and destroy the guns that have been used to kill our friends and kill our neighbors. We have to do more than we’ve already done. Let’s change the state laws that would make me a criminal for trying too hard to stop the real evil criminals who are taking other people’s lives.”

Though the auction money goes to law enforcement agencies, the said firearm returns to the streets which experts suggest, provides a certain incentive for potential law offenders.

Killers need their gratification and the auction of the gun suggests that there is an audience looking to lap up their work. Thus, the exercise could motivate future offenders who might want similar feeling of fulfilment. More worryingly, the same firearm could be used to undertake another mass killing event.

The Monday shooting took place at the Old National Bank by an alleged former employee. US President Joe Biden took to Twitter in the aftermath of the event and expressed his condolences.

"Once again, our nation mourns after a senseless act of gun violence. Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives. When will Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities?" tweeted Biden.

(With inputs from agencies)