Louisville shooting: Five dead, 8 injured, Biden condemns shooting
The Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday reported an active shooting shooting situation in a bank building in downtown Louisville. People have been asked to avoid the area. “There are multiple casualties,” police said in the tweet.
The death toll reached to five as according to the police, five victims were killed and eight others were injured in a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky.
"Once again, our nation mourns after a senseless act of gun violence." "Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives. When will Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities?" US President Joe Biden tweeted.
We have set up a family assistance center for anyone involved in today’s shooting at the Kentucky International Convention Center, 3rd and Market entrance. Victims and family members please go to this location for updates.— Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) April 10, 2023
Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan said in a statement on Facebook that he is heading to Louisville following the deadly shooting at the branch.
"While there have been reports of multiple casualties by Louisville Metro Police, we have been assured that the situation is no longer active. Law enforcement authorities continue to assess the scene," the statement said.
"The safety of Old National Bank employees and everyone we serve in our banking center locations is paramount,” Ryan said.
Police has confirmed at the press conference that four people have died following the Louisville bank shooting. They added that at least eight are injured, of which two are in a critical condition, one of whom is a police officer.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at the press conference that the bank where the shooting occurred is his bank and he lost two friends in the mass shooting at the Louisville bank.
"This is awful. I have a very close friend that didn't make it today, and I have another close friend that didn't either," Beshear said.
He also said that another one of his friends was injured.
Police told reporters that the “lone gunman” in the Louisville shooting had a connection with the bank where the shooting took place. The suspect appears to be a previous employee, according to a police briefing.
Police further informed that they responded to the call about the shooting within three minutes. Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said that they encountered the suspect “almost immediately".
The Louisville Metro Police Department, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg are speaking with the media about the shooting.
A White House official has said that President Joe Biden has been informed about the Louisville shooting and the White House will share more information about the shooting later.
LMPD informed reporters that they received calls about the shooting at 8:30 am which was reported from the 300 block E Main at the Old National Bank.
The LMPD is scheduled to hold a press conference on the shooting at 11:30 am local time. People have been asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD if they have any information about the shooter.
Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) has said that five people have been killed in the shooting incident reported Monday. At least six people are injured and have been transported to University of Louisville hospital. One of the injured is a police officer with “various injuries," police said. The status of others injured in the shooting is not known yet.
The police confirmed that the shooter is also dead, although it isn't known how he died.
There is no longer an active aggressor threat. The suspected shooter has been neutralized.— LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023
FBI Louisville special agents are also responding to the shooting in Louisville.
FBI Louisville special agents have responded to the scene of this morning's shooting in downtown Louisville and are assisting our law enforcement partners. https://t.co/4QfXtKplf0— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) April 10, 2023
"Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville," Governor Andy Beshear said in a tweet, adding that he is heading there now.
LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties. I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville. ^AB— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 10, 2023
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is headed to the city following the shooting.
We are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties.— LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023
Witnesses who left the building told WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside the building.