ugc_banner
Live Now

Louisville shooting: Five dead, 8 injured, Biden condemns shooting

LouisvilleUpdated: Apr 11, 2023, 09:37 AM IST

Picture shows the area where a shooting took place in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on April 10, 2023. Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday reported an active shooting shooting situation in a bank building in downtown Louisville. People have been asked to avoid the area. “There are multiple casualties,” police said in the tweet. 

11 Apr 2023, 9:36 (IST)
Louisville shooting death toll

The death toll reached to five as according to the police, five victims were killed and eight others were injured in a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky. 

 

10 Apr 2023, 11:48 PM (IST)
US President Biden condemns shooting

"Once again, our nation mourns after a senseless act of gun violence." "Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives. When will Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities?" US President Joe Biden tweeted. 

10 Apr 2023, 10:31 PM (IST)
Family assistance centre set up
×

 

10 Apr 2023, 9:47 PM (IST)
Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan heads to branch

Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan said in a statement on Facebook that he is heading to Louisville following the deadly shooting at the branch.

"While there have been reports of multiple casualties by Louisville Metro Police, we have been assured that the situation is no longer active. Law enforcement authorities continue to assess the scene," the statement said.

"The safety of Old National Bank employees and everyone we serve in our banking center locations is paramount,” Ryan said.

10 Apr 2023, 9:05 PM (IST)
Police says four dead, eight injured in Louisville shooting

Police has confirmed at the press conference that four people have died following the Louisville bank shooting. They added that at least eight are injured, of which two are in a critical condition, one of whom is a police officer. 

10 Apr 2023, 9:02 PM (IST)
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says he has lost friends in the shooting

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at the press conference that the bank where the shooting occurred is his bank and he lost two friends in the mass shooting at the Louisville bank.

"This is awful. I have a very close friend that didn't make it today, and I have another close friend that didn't either," Beshear said.

He also said that another one of his friends was injured.

10 Apr 2023, 8:52 PM (IST)
Gunman was a previous employee at the bank: Police

Police told reporters that the “lone gunman” in the Louisville shooting had a connection with the bank where the shooting took place. The suspect appears to be a previous employee, according to a police briefing.

Police further informed that they responded to the call about the shooting within three minutes. Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said that they encountered the suspect “almost immediately". 

10 Apr 2023, 8:44 PM (IST)
Press conference begins

The Louisville Metro Police Department, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg are speaking with the media about the shooting.

10 Apr 2023, 8:36 PM (IST)
Biden has been informed about the shooting

A White House official has said that President Joe Biden has been informed about the Louisville shooting and the White House will share more information about the shooting later.

10 Apr 2023, 8:24 PM (IST)
Calls started coming at 8:30 am

LMPD informed reporters that they received calls about the shooting at 8:30 am which was reported from the 300 block E Main at the Old National Bank.

10 Apr 2023, 8:23 PM (IST)
LMPD press conference at 11:30 am local time

The LMPD is scheduled to hold a press conference on the shooting at 11:30 am local time. People have been asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD if they have any information about the shooter. 

10 Apr 2023, 8:02 PM (IST)
Five dead, six injured in Louisville shooting

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) has said that five people have been killed in the shooting incident reported Monday. At least six people are injured and have been transported to University of Louisville hospital. One of the injured is a police officer with “various injuries," police said. The status of others injured in the shooting is not known yet.

The police confirmed that the shooter is also dead, although it isn't known how he died. 

 

10 Apr 2023, 7:59 PM (IST)
Active shooter situation has ended, LMPD says
×

 

10 Apr 2023, 7:55 PM (IST)
FBI Louisville also responding to the shooting

FBI Louisville special agents are also responding to the shooting in Louisville.

×

 

10 Apr 2023, 7:52 PM (IST)
Pray for the victims, Governor Andy Beshear tweets

"Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville," Governor Andy Beshear said in a tweet, adding that he is heading there now.

×

 

10 Apr 2023, 7:45 PM (IST)
Louisville shooter 'down'

The shooter in the Louisville incident is reportedly "down". A total of six people are reported to be the victims of the shooting and their condition is not known yet. It isn't clear how many have died and whether the shooter was one of the deceased.

10 Apr 2023, 7:39 PM (IST)
Six victims in Louisville shooting

Reports say that there are six victims, including one police officer, in the downtown Louisville, Kentucky, shooting. 

10 Apr 2023, 7:38 PM (IST)
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear heads to Louisville

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is headed to the city following the shooting.

10 Apr 2023, 7:37 PM (IST)
An 'active aggressor' situation in Louisville
×

 

10 Apr 2023, 7:32 PM (IST)
Multiple casualties in Louisville shooting incident

Multiple casualties are being reported from an active shooting situation in a bank building in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. The Louisville Metro Police Department asked people to stay away from the area on Twitter. “There are multiple casualties,” police said in the tweet. 

Witnesses who left the building told WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside the building.