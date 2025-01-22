Attorneys general from 22 Democratic-leaning states sued President Donald Trump to block the executive order that would end birthright citizenship in the United States.

Two separate lawsuits were filed involving 22 states, including New York and California, a day later Trump was sworn in as the 47th US president on Monday (Jan 20). On his first day in office, Trump unveiled a barrage of executive orders, including those on immigration policies and citizenship.

Among the lengthy list of orders was an order which would eliminate more than a century-old automatic right of citizenship to anyone born on US soil regardless of their parent’s status.

The order would prevent the federal government from issuing legal documents like passports and citizenship certificates to a child born in the country whose “mother was unlawfully present in the United States and the father was not a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of said person’s birth,” according to the White House.

Democrat states block order

“The President's executive order attempting to rescind birthright citizenship is blatantly unconstitutional and quite frankly, un-American,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said as he announced the suit.

“We are asking a court to immediately block this order from taking effect and ensure that the rights of American-born children impacted by this order remain in effect while litigation proceeds.

“The President has overstepped his authority by a mile with this order, and we will hold him accountable.”

Two suits, including the California-led suit in Massachusetts federal court and the other in Washington state, have been filed, while other similar suits were filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other advocacy groups in New Hampshire.

US citizenship right

The citizenship right falls under the 14th Amendment of the country's constitution, which was adopted in the aftermath of the US Civil War.

The 14th Amendment states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

If Trump’s order stands, it will come into effect in 30 days from when he signed it. The president noted that it was likely it would face legal challenges.

“I think we have good grounds, but you could be right. I mean, we'll find out,” Trump said when asked about if there would be legal efforts to stop the order.

Trump also wrongly said that the US is the only country that grants birthright citizenship. Many other countries, including Canada and Mexico, have similar citizenship rights.

(With inputs from agencies)