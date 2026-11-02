/Binance hack and the safety of cryptocurrency: How and why your wallet is under threat, and what you can do about it

The hack of Binance tops a year of standout cryptocurrency security events in 2026. The trading platform suffered the largest crypto heist on record. This is reopening the question of crypto safety. On October 29, the world's largest crypto exchange lost about $6.3 billion from its hot wallets. The attackers hit 10 blockchains, including Ethereum, Bitcoin, Tron, Solana and the XRP Ledger. Ethereum and Bitcoin were the worst hit. The FBI has blamed the North Korea-linked TraderTraitor group. Most of the wealth was wiped off in about 20 minutes, and the transfers continued for nearly four hours.

Why Binance theft matters

The Binance theft is about four times bigger than the nearly $1.5 billion Bybit hack in February 2025, which the FBI had also blamed on TraderTraitor. Binance first blamed a compromised engineer's laptop. The attackers got its hot-wallet signing systems to approve transfers to their own addresses. Binance later said investigators had found more points of breach.

In September, the Bitget exchange lost about $388 million from its hot and warm wallets. Attackers compromised a backend wallet system and spoofed transaction data to get withdrawals approved. Bitget's CEO said North Korea was "very likely" behind it.

Crypto safety: The fundamentals

The promise of crypto, over a decade ago, was simple: Whoever holds the private key controls the coins; no one else can move them.

Private keys are secret numbers, usually written as long alphanumeric strings. They control crypto addresses, or wallets. They are the fundamental control mechanisms for cryptocurrencies. There are now more advanced systems like multisig or smart-account authorisations too. Unauthorised transfer of cryptocurrencies is tough due to such cryptographic signatures, consensus rules, and the public ledger. On large blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum, reversing or altering ownership records is practically infeasible. Smaller chains are less secure.

This means that if you alone control the private keys and use them correctly, the network enforces your ownership.

Where crypto ownership is not safe: The trading situation

The vulnerabilities occur when crypto is traded, held on online platforms, or managed in personal wallets. Safety is hit via human processes, software, custody arrangements, and operational security. These aspects go beyond blockchain control.

When you deposit or trade crypto on a centralised exchange like Binance, the exchange, not you, controls the private keys to the wallets holding customer funds. Hot wallets, which are used for liquidity and withdrawals, are linked to the internet. Any compromise of the infrastructure can hit them.

This includes signing services, employee devices, compromised third-party tools, or weak internal processes. When any of these fail, the crypto wallets can be attacked at scale.

Which is exactly what happened in the Binance and Bybit cases. In the Bybit attackk, hackers compromised a developer's machine at Safe{Wallet}, a third-party wallet provider.

Users on online crypto exchanges basically hold an IOU from the platform. This is captured in the phrase, "not your keys, not your coins". But anything can go wrong: platform insolvency, internal fraud, or regulatory freezes.

In other words, pure ownership on the blockchain cannot guarantee the safety of crypto held on a publicly traded platform.

Is your crypto safe if you don't trade on a platform?

Tough to say. Self-custody via hardware or software wallets restores key control. But safety then depends on the user. There are several dangers lurking: phishing attacks, fake apps, malware that swaps addresses or extracts keys, or social-engineering attacks.

Any of these can lead to permanent loss of your crypto. If an attacker obtains your private keys or seed phrase, it's game over. Remember: not your keys, not your coins.

To some extent, hardware wallets reduce the risk of remote attacks. They keep keys offline.

But they still carry physical, supply-chain or user-error risks.

Dangers from decentralised finance

Decentralised finance, or DeFi, lets users lend, borrow and trade crypto without a middleman. Bridges let them move crypto between blockchains. But these also introduce risks, such as code bugs, economic exploits, oracle manipulation, or even governance attacks.

The blockchain will faithfully execute a malicious or buggy contract once a transaction is signed, because It cannot tell good code from bad.

A user who signs a harmful approval can lose funds without realising it.

Cross-chain bridges and complex DeFi protocols have been causes of major losses.

Crypto transfers, once confirmed, are generally final. Once ownership goes, you cannot fully regain control. Some freezes are possible, mainly for stablecoins and tokens whose issuers can block addresses.

Such freezes were applied within hours of the Binance hack. Tether froze about $971 million in USDT in the attacker's main wallet within the first hour. Circle and World Liberty Financial also froze tokens. About $3 billion has been frozen so far. This helped limit the damage, but often requires coordinated industry action, and full recovery is not certain.

Can crypto exchanges fully restore lost crypto?

Recovering the stolen coins themselves is rarely possible. But big crypto exchanges can make users whole from their own funds.

Bybit did so in 2025. Binance has pledged to absorb the full loss. As of Sunday, it said it had covered about 95 per cent of the affected amount. This was made possible via its Secure Asset Fund for Users. SAFU is Binance's futures insurance fund and its corporate treasury.

Restoration of funds to crypto owners depends on a trading firm's financial heft and willingness. Smaller platforms may not have such deep pockets as Binance.

Third-party platforms are the biggest dangers to your crypto safety

For many, the whole point of crypto ownership is to trade it on open platforms for a profit, just like stocks. But once crypto moves through various operational systems, it is vulnerable to human and software interventions. Clearly, even the biggest platforms like Binance are vulnerable.

What is the way out? One strong suggestion is self-custody. Your coins still rise and fall with the market. But moving them in and out of exchanges makes active trading slower and vulnerable.

Careful key management and using reputable platforms with transparent reserves for trading is another suggestion. Many exchanges publish proof-of-reserves reports. But the latest attack has shaken faith as it involved the biggest platform.

Crypto owners should check all possible security controls, such as hardware confirmation, multisig, and withdrawal whitelists. Treat requests to move funds with extreme caution. Never reveal your seed phrase to anyone.

The Binance hack has shown that no system is risk-free.