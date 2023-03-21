Bill on revoking White House's power on waging war likely to clear Senate this week

The United States looks all set to clear a bill this way that will take away powers from the White House to declare war. During the 2003 Iraq invasion, the House and Senate voted to authorise President George W Bush's administration to use military force in Iraq. However, as the 20th anniversary of that invasion nears, several lawmakers have been raising questions over whether it still holds ground and if it should be repealed. However, there are several more who don't think repealing the law makes sense as it sends the wrong message to other countries.

A bill regarding the repeal of the powers has been sponsored by Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia and Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana. It is expected to clear the Senate this week itself, revoking the October 2002 authorisation, besides another one from the 1991 Gulf War.

The bill cleared an initial procedural hurdle on Thursday. Nineteen Republicans have agreed to join hands with Democrats to open debate over the matter. While the final Senate vote happens this week, it might face opposition in the GOP-led House. It isn't clear whether enough Republicans will side with the Democrats over repealing the powers.

The Republicans called for aggressive military action following 9/11 but now find themselves moving the other way after the Iraq and Afghan wars cost the country a bomb. Besides, former president Donald Trump had also earlier called for leaders to reduce US engagement abroad and follow "US First".

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer backs the bill and says repealing the power given to the White House will ensure that the remnants of the war in Iraq are left behind. “Americans are tired of endless wars in the Middle East,” Schumer said.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has warned that repealing the law will have a negative effect on authorities supporting the military’s overseas operations. Some Republicans believe repealing the law will portray America to the world as going on the back foot, especially after the way things ended in Afghanistan in 2021.

“At a time when people are wondering whether they can depend on the United States, I think that sends a wrong message,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R., Texas).

(With inputs from agencies)

