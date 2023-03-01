Bill Lee’s photo in drag goes viral as the Tennessee governor announces to ban drag shows

Tennessee drag ban is back in controversy after an image of governor Bill Lee dressed in drag went viral on Reddit. The Republican governor announced Monday he would sign the Tennessee anti-drag bill into law, which has already been passed by the state’s legislature. The announcement came just two days after the photo of him dressed in drag went viral on the internet. The user who posted Bill Lee’s photo said he was motivated by the governor’s sheer hypocrisy over the drag ban.

Tennessee governor Bill Lee in drag

The image being widely shared on the internet from a 1977 high school yearbook appears to show Bill Lee in drag. The photo, which allegedly shows Bill Lee impersonating a woman, is captioned “Hard Luck woman.” So far, no official source has confirmed that this photo is of the governor, but a statement released by Lee’s office has condemned the “conflation” of a serious issue with light-hearted school traditions. What is Tennessee’s anti-drag law?

Tennessee’s anti-drag law forbids "adult cabaret acts" in front of or in public with "topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators," according to the Tennessean newspaper.

According to the proposed legislation, the first violation of the act would be classified as a misdemeanour and the second as a felony. Opponents of the legislation have termed it unconstitutional and warned that it is ambiguous enough to target gender non-conforming and transgender people.

Controversies around drag performances

The opponents of drag performances before kids call it an assault on Childhood innocence. They claim it leads to the early sexualisation of Children and is deadly in many cases. Events that are marketed as kid-friendly are often found inundated with sexually explicit performances. Those who support drag culture argue that drag shows are a harmless source of entertainment. They also believe the opposition to the drag culture in the US is generally driven by anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments.