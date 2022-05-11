Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19, says experiencing 'mild symptoms'

Bill Gates, a co-founder of Microsoft, said on Tuesday that he has tested positive with COVID-19 and is suffering from minor symptoms.

The billionaire philanthropist announced on Twitter that he will isolate himself until he is healthy again.

“I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” Gates wrote.

The Gates Foundation is coming together today for the first time in two years, and I am lucky to be on Teams to see everyone and thank them for their hard work. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 10, 2022 ×

With a $65 billion endowment, the Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Charity is the world's most powerful private foundation.

Bill Gates has been an outspoken supporter of pandemic preparedness measures, particularly vaccination and drug access for poorer countries.

The Gates Foundation said in October that it will pay $120 million to expand lower-income countries' access to generic versions of Merck's antiviral COVID-19 tablet.

In 2014, a Microsoft co-founder warned of a pandemic, and in 2020 the world will be hit by COVID-19, which is still impacting lives.

Gates recently stated that the world may face another pandemic in the next 20 years.