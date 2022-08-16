Bill Gates calls on South Korea to expand its support for global health

Co-founder of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT.O) and philanthropist Bill Gates called on South Korea to expand aid and take a more active role in global health, collaborating with his foundation to enhance the battle against diseases.

"This is a crisis moment for global health. This is also a fantastic time for our foundation to strengthen partnership with Korea, providing great ideas for new tools and more resources to help those in need," Gates said in a speech at the National Assembly.

Gates landed in South Korea after midnight on Monday to sign a contract and discuss their joint efforts to combat infectious illnesses, increase health equity, and secure global health.

Gates asserted that Korea "is positioned to be a leader in this endeavour" and cited its backing of multilateral global health programmes like a $200 million donation to the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme.

Gates also emphasised the nation's strengths in the production of vaccines, diagnostics, research and development, and diagnostics.

Prior to the address, he met with Kim Jin-pyo, Speaker of the South Korean National Assembly, and other MPs. They mostly discussed ways to increase health cooperation and specifics on what he believes should be a larger role for South Korea.

During the discussions, Gates demanded more financing for organisations that support impoverished countries' health conditions and prevent pandemics, and he questioned if South Korea would be able to increase its overseas donation to 1.3% of GDP.

Increased help was widely agreed upon, according to South Korean MPs, who also pledged to "take a leading role in responding to global pandemics by boosting its participation in CEPI funds starting next year." A foundation called the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations collaborates with public, business, nonprofit, and civil society organisations to create vaccinations to stave off future pandemics.

On Tuesday, Gates will also meet with President Yoon Suk-yeol.

