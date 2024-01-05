Bill Clinton ‘threatened’ magazine against writing about his ‘good friend’ Jeffrey Epstein

In the second batch of court documents of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein which were unsealed on Friday (Jan 5), it was revealed that in an email which was sent to a journalist by Virginia Giuffre in May 2011, it was suggested that former US president Bill Clinton had asked magazine "Vanity Fair" not to publish articles related to Epstein whom he referred to as "his good friend", as per the Sky News.

In the email, Giuffre expressed her concern over what is likely to be published in the magazine regarding her upcoming book. "It does concern me what they could want to write about me considering B. Clinton walked into VF and threatened them not to write sex-trafficking articles about his good friend J.E," wrote Giuffre, in the email.

Reacting to the reports, Clinton's spokesperson did not give any response to Giuffre's claim but added that Epstein and the former president "did not have a close personal relationship". The spokesperson said that Clinton was not aware of the terrible crimes committed by Epstein and that both have not remained in touch "well over a decade", reported The New York Post.

Clinton was among the big names which emerged in the documents related to Epstein after a US court released them on Wednesday (Jan 3). In the coming days, more documents related to Epstein are set to be released.

Epstein claimed Bill Clinton ‘likes them young’

Bill Clinton had made the headlines after the first batch of documents was released on Thursday (Jan 4) in which Epstein was said to have claimed that he was informed that Clinton “likes them young,” while making reference to young girls. The documents also had Johanna Sjoberg's testimony, who was allegedly recruited as a massage therapist when she was 20 years old.

Watch: Names of Jeffrey Epstein associates and others unsealed in lawsuit documents The girl was recruited on a college campus and did not have any massage training. The document said that Ghislaine Maxwell called Sjoberg along with other girls her “children” when they visited the US Virgin Islands.

“David Copperfield was at a dinner at Epstein’s and there was another girl present who looked young and Johanna asked what school she went to and Johanna did not recognize the school name as being a college and she said it was possible it was a high school aged girl. Johanna said Copperfield “questioned me if I was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls,” the document read.