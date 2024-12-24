Washington DC, United States

Bill Clinton, the 78-year-old former US president, was released from Georgetown University Medical Center on Tuesday (Dec 24) after receiving treatment for flu. His deputy chief of staff, Angel Urena, confirmed that Clinton is now expected to return home before Christmas.

Advertisment

Stable condition and recovery plans

Clinton was admitted to the hospital after showing flu-like symptoms, but his condition remained stable during his stay. Urena reassured that Clinton is “fine” and in good spirits, looking forward to spending the holidays with his family.

Also read | Mystery drones won't interfere with Santa's work: US tracker

Advertisment

Gratitude for care and support

In a statement, Urena expressed Clinton and his family's gratitude for the "exceptional care" provided by MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. Clinton also conveyed his thanks for the "kind messages and well wishes" he received from the public. He added, "He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all."

Also read | NYC subway fire: Accused illegal Guatemalan immigrant was deported in 2018, but he snuck back

Advertisment

Flu surge across the US

As Clinton recovers, flu cases continue to rise across the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu-like illness visits have been above baseline levels since late November, with hospitalisation rates doubling in recent weeks. The CDC reports approximately 1.9 million flu cases, 23,000 hospitalisations, and 970 deaths so far this season.

Past health challenges

This isn't Clinton's first health scare. Over the years, the former president has dealt with various medical issues, including a quadruple bypass surgery in 2004, surgery for a collapsed lung in 2005, and coronary stents in 2010. In 2021, Clinton was hospitalised for six days due to a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream. Despite these challenges, Clinton has remained active and committed to his public life.

(With inputs from agencies)